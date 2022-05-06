Gorillaz returns to Mexico for the Pulso GNP 2022 festival in Querétaro

The return of concerts and music festivals after the Covid-19 pandemic has been very well received by fans and also by bands and artists, who after two years of being without activity, are going on tour to return to connect with your followers.

This time it is the band virtual Gorillaz is the one that arrives, once again, at Mexico; will perform at the music festival GNP Pulse 2022which will be based on old airport Queretarolocated on the outskirts of the city, this Saturday May 7th.

The last concert Gorillaz had given in our country was in August 2018, when they performed at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, a performance with which they closed their tour Then Now Now World Tour.

Before that, Damon Albarn came with his solo project in 2014 to play at the festival capital crown and in 2017 he was seen walking in different parts of the city such as the Condesa neighborhood and the trajineras of Xochimilco; Gorillaz touched on the Live latino of this year to promote Humanz.

It should be added that in addition to presenting at Pulse GNP 2022 in Querétaro, Gorillaz will also give a concert in the city of Monterey on Monday, May 9, 2022, at the Citibanamex Auditorium.

GNP Pulse Festival 2022 in Querétaro

It is important to mention that the festival will have other artists and groups that will perform on its five stages, including international bands like Hot Chip, Band of Horses, The Dears, Cold War Kids… but there are also national artists that will give rhythm and flavor this year to NPG pulse like Ximena Sariñana, Enjambre, Kinky, Carla Morrison, Cuca, Akil Ammar and the lying corridos of Natanael Cano.

In addition, the festival will have a stage dedicated to comedians, who will present their show to make the audience laugh. In the HomeComedy you will be able to see Karla Camacho, Michelle Rodríguez, Legendary Legends and Carlos Ballarta.

They will also have a stand where there will be autograph signings of some bands and artists, here are the schedules:

Transportation to get to and from the Pulso GNP 2022 Querétaro festival

On this occasion #PulseGNP22 will make Internal Transportation routes available to festival attendees in Querétaro, which will have three exit points: 1. Gómez Morín 2. Plaza Parque and 3. Access B of the Querétaro Bus Terminal.

Another option is Taxi Seguro that leaves from Access A of the Querétaro Bus Terminal.

These transportation services to the GNP Pulse Festival 2022 will start at 12:00 noon and the return will be from 10:00 p.m. The cost will be 25 pesos per trip, but if you leave between 12:00 and 3:00 p.m. from any point, your one-way pass is free.

If you want to attend the Pulso GNP 2022 Querétaro there are still tickets available, click here.

