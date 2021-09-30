News

Gorizia, fourth day of èStoria Film Festival

The fourth day of èStoria Film Festival kicks off on Thursday 30 September, the film festival that looks at some of the most significant innovations in the field of historical cinematography (fictional, documentary or series) that have appeared in recent years.

Supported by the Department of Culture of the FVG Region and created in collaboration with the Palazzo del Cinema – Hiša Filma Association, èStoria Film Festival is part of the 17th edition of èStoria – International History Festival, from 1 to 3 October in Gorizia at the Basaglia Park.

All the screenings of the day, focused on the theme of madness, the object of investigation chosen for this edition of èStoria, will be introduced by the director Steven Stergar starting at 10 with Il grande cocomero, one of the first works by Francesca Archibugi that addresses the theme of child neuropsychiatry inspired by the true story of Marco Lombardo Radice, a proponent of experimental therapies for the treatment of mental disorders in minors.

Silent film, masterpiece and symbol of German expressionism Robert Wiene’s cabinet of Dr. Caligari will be screened at 3.30 pm, while at 5.30 pm it will be the turn of another masterpiece of international cinema One flew over the cuckoo’s nest by Miloš Forman, taken from ‘homonymous novel by Ken Kesey, which ignites reflection on the theme of the dignity of psychiatric patients through the story of Randle Patrick McMurphy played by Oscar winner Jack Nicholson.

At 20.30 the evening ends with a film dedicated to the historic guitarist and leader of the early Pink Floyd Syd Barret, The Pink Floyd and Syd Barrett Story by John Edginton, a legendary figure of rock music, is celebrated here in a musical documentary that reconstructs the salient moments of the his life through the testimony of Pink Floyd members, friends and loved ones. Suffering from serious mental disorders, he left the band in 1968 to retire to private life and then disappear entirely from music. The director John Edginton (with a registered contribution) and the journalist Alessandro Gnocchi will speak.

The first edition will also see the awarding of the èStoria Film Festival Award which will go to the Imperial War Museums in London for its contribution to the making of Peter Jackson’s film They Shall Not Grow Old, created thanks to the reuse of more than 600 original films of the first. World War I recovered from the IWM archive, restored, assembled, colored and soundproofed under the direction of Peter Jackson.
All screenings will be at Kinemax, Piazza della Vittoria 41.

Program èStoria Film Festival – September 30th
10 am – Room 1
The big watermelon, by Francesca Archibugi (1993)
3.30 pm – Room 2
The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari, by Robert Wiene (1920)
5.30 pm – Room 2
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, by Miloš Forman (1975)
8.30 pm – Room 2
The Pink Floyd and Syd Barrett Story, by John Edginton (2001)

