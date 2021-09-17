Gorizia invaded by characters from films and cartoons

Last hours of waiting for the return to Gorizia of cosplayers from all over the region, and beyond. After the success of the first edition, the “Let’s Go! Cosplay & Fun ”, which on Saturday afternoon, from 4 pm, will transform the public gardens of Corso Verdi into a colorful world, inhabited by fantastic characters from films, TV series, manga and cartoons, but there will be spaces dedicated to graffiti and bodypainting.

Also this year the day, organized by the Municipality of Gorizia through the Departments of Youth Policies and the University, the Punto Giovani and Informagiovani Services, in collaboration with Librilliamo and UniFERPI Gorizia, will be dedicated to fun, with artistic workshops, entertainment. for families and will close with a cosplayer parade led by Louis Guglielmero, artist and quick-change artist, Johnny Depp’s official double.

The event, open to all and free of charge, will officially start from 16:00 and during the afternoon various activities will be carried out including the writing and street-art workshop, live painting with Style1 and Mattia Campo Dall’Orto, bodypainting show with Alessandra Lezzi and Veronica Colia, entertainment dedicated to children, with face painting and giant soap bubbles show with Manuela Castello and, at 5:00 pm, stories inspired by the Marvel Universe with the girls and boys of Librilliamo .

The day will end at 18:00 with the highlight of “Let’s Go! Cosplay & Fun ”: the cosplayer parade led by Louis Guglielmero.

The parade includes the awarding of 5 categories: best cosplayer ever, best male character, best female character, best couple and best accessory.

Also this year three special guests will be part of the jury that will decide the winners of the contest. They are Lorenzo Caterina, a Friulian cosplayer who plays, among others, the comic superhero “Posaman”, Eleonora Valentino of the homonymous Isonzo atelier where she makes costumes and cosplay for all of Italy, and Alessia Zilli, aka Miho, awarded the last edition for the interpretation of Link, protagonist of the video game “The Legend of Zelda”.

“Let’s Go! Cosplay & Fun is an event capable of creating a magical atmosphere in Gorizia and this is the key to its success – commented the councilor for youth policies Marilena Bernobich – it is an event that also appeals to those who are not an expert in the sector and I I hope that this year the people of Gorizia of all ages will prove enthusiastic. In this period we all need lightness and with events with this we want to make a contribution in creating it “.

“This year – added the councilor of the university Chiara Gatta – the Cosplay weekend will be enriched by a column dedicated to the world of cinema, thanks to the collaboration between the Municipality and Uniferpi di Gorizia, student federation of the Udine University of Public Relations which belongs to the national name. The format, distributed through their social channels, will have the title of “Popcorn to Go” and recalls the context of the cinema associated with the city of Gorizia ”.

As anticipated, the activities are free and free and require compulsory registration until places are exhausted (the face painting activity does not require registration, but the regulations relating to measures to combat and contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus will be respected. ) to the email puntogiovanigo@gmail.com or to the telephone number +390481537089.