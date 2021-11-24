Gorizia, paths, play areas and fitness, as will the Central park

What will Gorizia’s Central Park be like.

With a width of 120 thousand square meters, equal to about 15 football fields, the Central park of Gorizia which, from Valletta del Corno extends to Straccis and, visually, up to Calvary, is preparing to become one extraordinary green lung equipped and practically usable in the city center.

The mayor, Rodolfo Ziberna and the commissioner for public works, Arianna Bellan, today made a site inspection to take stock of the situation on the works together with the owner of the company, Mario Causero and the municipal technicians.

Thanks to the construction site, the beauty of agreen area that for decades was hidden by wild vegetation and decay. Starting from the Corno stream which has returned to flow from the open and which will be at the center of the new life of the whole park. In fact, along the water path, which will be crossed by suggestive bridges, it is possible to walk and run by bicycle while in the green spaces among the trees there will be areas for family picnics.

But outdoor fitness centers are also planned, one skatepark and play areas for children as well as dining facilities. Walking along the banks of the stream, the cleaning of the vegetation carried out on the edges of the embankment towards via Nievo allows you to see the Austrian villas from below but also, looking up, you can admire Mount Calvary and glimpse the monuments on its summit.

The pedestrian tunnel.

As has been explained, there will also be a pedestrian tunnel that will connect the part of the Straccis park to Valletta del Corno, in a game of paths that will make even more suggestive what, to all intents and purposes, can be considered the Central park of Gorizia, the first part of which will be completed by spring 2022.

“It is a real one little gem – reiterated the mayor, Ziberna and the commissioner Bellan -, which will make Gorizia an even more family-friendly city. Here, in fact, children can play in the open without any traffic problems, but also lovers of walking or running or simply of life in the open air will find the ideal environment in which to immerse themselves without forgetting the spaces created on fit for families in their entirety who will be able to spend beautiful moments here. There will also be spaces for young people, particularly in Vallette dal Corno and, we are sure, this large green area where nature and history intertwine will also attract many visitors from outside Gorizia. There are not many cities that can boast of having such a structure in the center “.

