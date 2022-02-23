Gorr the Butcher God: all about villain of Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder It’s Marvel’s second big premiere of the year. Also, one that opens up the possibility that the thunder god saga be transformed into something completely new. With Natalie Portman in the middle of the plot and a host of cameos, the film promises to be an unusual spectacle. On the one hand, its director Taika Waititi has insisted on several occasions that it is the “craziest film he has ever filmed”. Also that it is a full-fledged love story. And the cover letter of a new villain: Gorr the Butcher God.

But beyond that, little is known about the plot. For now, the only thing clear is that it will cover one of the most surprising plot twists in the world of the thunder god comic. Jane Foster will have to face the fact of her death, and the responsibility of an incalculable power. All while we assume that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) deals with his new life as Guardian of the Galaxy and exiled prince of Asgard.

But one of the points that is clear and has given free rein to the debate is the villain that this time will threaten the Asgardian god. Gorr the Butcher God will make his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe played by actor Christian Bale. The studio, often criticized for its weak and purposeless villains, has probably taken a special interest in the new character. At the same time it is the opportunity to have a particularly sinister figure from the world of comics, embodied by one of the great actors of Hollywood. The confluence of both things could well be the highest point of the film.

Who is Gorr the Butcher God? Unknown to fans of the film franchise, he is an old and feared enemy in Marvel’s editorial version. Especially because of his terrifying destructive power and his penchant for — and this could be worrying — killing gods. As one of the most unique characters in comics, Gorr the Butcher God is also a golden opportunity to touch on several complex topics at once.

The cruelty of a ruthless killer from Thor: Love and Thunder

Gorr the Butcher God made his debut in the world of comics in January 2015 in the well-known volume Thor: God of Thunder #two. Created by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribić, he is much more than the typical villain of the universe that surrounds the god of thunder. Especially since his origin story goes back to three thousand years in the past. Also to a large-scale tragedy that leads to an unstoppable revenge. Gorr the Butcher God is more of an enemy: he is practically a force of nature obeying a purpose. Furthermore, he has an iron will and sophisticated cruelty.

The most interesting thing about the character played by Christian Bale is that he was also a human being at some point. Or at least, the inhabitant of a planet similar to earthravaged by hunger, pain and suffering. In the midst of the chaotic situation, the entire population clings to their gods, without receiving an answer. And in fact, Gorr the Butcher God ends up suffering divine indifference firsthand: his mother, wife and children die during a planetary cataclysm. debased by hate, Gorr suffers a crisis of faith which triggers on a search for a way to annihilate the gods.

And he succeeds, by appropriating what is considered one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel comic book universe. The Necrosword All-Black sword, capable of slaying gods. Created by Knull, an ancient god of the symbiote race, was strengthened by the blood of a celestial. What makes it virtually indestructible and also capable of killing any divine creature, however powerful it may be.

And he succeeds, by appropriating what is considered one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel comic book universe. The Necrosword All-Black sword, capable of slaying gods. Created by Knull, an ancient god of the symbiote race, was strengthened by the blood of a celestial. What makes it virtually indestructible and also capable of killing any divine creature, however powerful it may be.

Necrosword All-Black turns Gorr the Butcher God into a real threat, which will take you to travel the universe and kill hundreds of gods. In the comic, his journey takes him to earth, where he meets Thor, who he confronts and tortures. Gorr and Thor’s story becomes increasingly complicated as the two become mortal enemies. The story ends up including time travel and the possibility of the final annihilation of all the gods. For its grand finale, the comic included up to three different versions of Thor and even Gorr’s (reborn) son Hagar.

Fact to keep in mind: one of the versions of Thor that Gorr the Butcher God attacks in the comic is younger than the one in the official timeline. In fact, as much as the animated version of him in What would happen if…?

Gorr the Butcher God and his sword to destroy them all

Predictably, all of Gorr the Butcher God’s powers come from Necrosword All-Black. The weapon provides immortality, strength and the ability to fly to whoever carries it. A curious data? The symbiotes of the Marvel universe are deeply related to the sword. In fact, they could be said to descend from the sword, thanks to their hive mind attached to N’s part.ull that follows on the sheet.

As if all of the above wasn’t enough, Necrosword All-Black allows Gorr to regenerate and heal faster than any other creature. Also, that he can mentally conjure weapons, shields, and other forms of protection. To make things more difficult for a possible enemy, Gorr also has a kind of private army.

The Black Berserkers protect him not only from Thor, but from any enemy that might threaten him. So despite facing the gods, Gorr the Butcher God is as powerful as one of them. And even if we take into account that he can kill them, much more.

How will the character be analyzed on screen? At the moment, only a couple of images have emerged. But one thing is clear: in the hands of Christian Bale, the character will be more than just the embodiment of evil. Something to be thankful for in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.