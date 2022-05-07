Gorriarán “invites” “Diente” López to sign with Santos Laguna

Fernando GorriaranSantos Laguna midfielder, launched an “invitation” through his social networks to Nicholas “the Tooth” Lopezso that he would leave the UANL Tigres and become the new reinforcement of the Warriors.

Through his Instagram account, Gorriarán shared a photograph in which he appears dressed completely in white, which “el Diente” López commented with a “White brother looks good on you. Like to play”, along with emojis with the colors of the Uruguayan National, a team from which the Uruguayan striker emerged.

Given this message, Fernando Gorriarán took the opportunity to make an “invitation” to Nico López, replying “@nicolopezoficial come with the kids”, along with the colors white and green, alluding to Santos Laguna.

After “Gorri’s” response, Santos Laguna’s fans were not long in appearing in the comments to ask “Diente” López to leave the UANL Tigres to become the new striker for the Guerreros.

With the arrival of Miguel Herrera to the Tigres bench and what was shown by elements such as Florian Thauvin, Soteldo and even Carlos González, the minutes of “Nico” López have been considerably reduced, so it would not be unreasonable to think of an exit in this summer market.