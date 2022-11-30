gory and enjoyable Christmas comedy [CRITIQUE]

In Violent Night, a bloody Christmas comedy, we find David Harbor in the costume of Santa Claus. And he’s not just there to hand out gifts. Warning, spoilers…

In 2022, Santa Claus is fed up. It’s one Christmas too many, one pint too many. santa claus tired of handing out gifts every New Year’s Eve for ages. So, between two deliveries, he drowns his sorrows in alcohol before vomiting his guts on the owner of the bar and pissing on people from his flying sleigh. A behavior of jerk I don’t care which actually hides an emotional emptiness and an immense pain. The magic of Christmas is cannibalized by capitalist consumerism. Kids just want video games or high-tech gadgets. Mrs. Claus makes fun of him. His reindeer show him all the colors. And, above all, almost no one believes in him anymore. During a delivery to the home of a very wealthy family, Santa Claus witnesses a venerable hostage-taking with a pure-hearted kid, Trudy, in the middle. Faced with this, Santa Claus will turn into bogeyman. Attention, spoilers…

Violent Night could have fallen through home invasion beast and brutal way American Nightmare. But the film, directed by TommyWirkola and headed by David “Dead Pool”Leitch, defuses expectations of specifications that barely fit on a post-it. Yes, the good big carnage will indeed take place. With great pomp, even, with heads severed with ice skates, strangulations using colored garlands, perforation of the carotid with a candy cane cut into a point and pieces of calcined bidoches melting the snowy ground. But Violent Nightlike a tightrope walker on a chainsaw chain, traces his merry way between cynical Christmas film and trash fight. Between very funny tributes to Mom I missed the planecriticism of the American white bourgeoisie and spontaneous gore spectacle… Violent Night stands out as a violent and enjoyable Christmas comedy. An entertainment that shakes up traditions, breaks the codes of the marshmallow Christmas movie and gives a good big kick in the ass.

Little fight daddy who will come down from the sky

The one who distributes spankings by the thousands is David Harbor. The defector from Stranger Thingsex-sheriff Jim Hopper, swapped his thick black mustache for a full silver beard. That of little Santa Claus. Or rather of little daddy fight who came down from the sky to kick the ass of the wicked-not-beautiful. The American actor finds a rather clever role here, revealing his ability to move people and his physical abilities. Just look at the impressive sequence of two key scenes in the film: one where he confides his doubts to Trudy, the second, then, where he smashes a paramilitary squad with a club. Harbor proves again, after the flopHellboythat he can play it muscle and rectifier of wrongs in actuate stripping rough. A quick twist, revealing the hero’s past, in which we discover that Santa Claus is a former viking bloodthirsty, demonstrates that it is now necessary to count on David Harbor to play the action-man. His final battle with JohnLeguizamo (great in bad guy nicknamed barjo Mr Scrooge) would have had its place in a spin-off of Fast and Furious. Tremble Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson and all the others expandable with big arms, David Harbor is in the place. And, like Santa Claus, he doesn’t forget the little shoes or to beat the competition with big kicks.