Gory text messages exchanged between Paul Bettany and Johnny Depp about Amber Heard revealed during trial

The MCU actor Paul Bettany, spoke after a long time of the feeling that has assaulted him after reading his text messages in court, during the lengthy trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

What was an endless legal battle for the two actors will become a documentary on Discovery + in which, through interviews and details relating to the process, the disastrous relationship between the two.

Paul Bettany in the last interview during the promotion of A Very British Scandal, spoke after more than a year of his intervention during the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp.

Paul Bettany And Depp they have been linked by a ten-year friendship and, despite the different interests that have seen them as protagonists, the two have maintained a good relationship.

During the year-ago libel trial in Great Britain, Paul Bettany was called to court for read some SMS aloud on Amber Heard, exchanged with the actor.

The messages between Paul Bettany and Johnny Depp

What came out It is not pleasant: the actor of WandaVision he said it is “A really difficult topic to talk about” and observe that respond “He would have simply thrown fuel on the fire”, before defining the whole situation “Very strange”.

“The weird thing is that suddenly you have one of the most gory newspapers in London and its lawyers pouring into your messages for the past 10 years. Can you imagine what it would be like, honestly, to have a group of lawyers going through all your emails and messages for 10 years? All I can tell you is that it was an unpleasant feeling “

Some SMS that the two exchanged in 2013 were made public. In a text, Depp he wrote: “Let’s burn Amber!” To which Bettany he answered: “Thinking about it, I don’t think we should burn Amber. Her company is lovely and pleasing to the eye, plus I’m not sure she’s a witch. Sure, we could test the British course of action in these situations – let’s do a drowning test. Opinions? “

Depp he answered: “Let’s drown it before we burn it! Then I fuck her burned body to make sure she’s dead ”.

In court it was asked a Johnny Depp if the two had used drugs together, the actor confirmed and added that he also drank alcohol with Bettany.

The two starred together in the film The Tourist in 2010 and subsequently in Transcendence in 2014 and Mortdecai in 2015, cultivating a friendship even off the set.

Paul he had already defended Depp against the charges. In a post on Twitter 2016, the British actor wrote: “I’ve known Johnny Depp for years and many of his relationships. He’s the sweetest, kindest man I’ve ever met. “

