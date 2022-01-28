Gosens’ agent: “To Inter in 48 hours. Perfect club, with Inzaghi there is a feeling “

Mancini to Calciomercato.it: “He was very happy, he had been waiting for such an opportunity for some time”

“Inter had been following him for some time and obviously his numbers were there for everyone to see, then on Monday during the day there was an acceleration and everything was done in 48 hours.” Interviewed by colleagues from Calciomercato.it, Gianluca Manciniagent of Robin Gosenssummarizes with these words the negotiation that led to the transfer of the German train from Atalanta to Inter.

What were Robin’s first words after the transfer took place?

“Obviously he was very happy, he had been waiting for such an opportunity for a long time and we are convinced it is the perfect club for him, in the year of the World Cup it was important for him to take this step”.

Can Inter with Gosens believe in important goals even in the Champions League?

“I’ll be biased but I think Gosens is the strongest in Europe in his role, Inter have certainly strengthened themselves so they can aim for any goal.”

Inzaghi and Gosens: are there the conditions for a perfect wedding?

“Absolutely yes, they have already spoken and there was an excellent feeling right away. Robin is very happy to start this adventure with him.”

January 28, 2022 (change January 28, 2022 | 18:08)

