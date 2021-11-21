“Gosens also misses Juve, I tell you when he comes back! Hateboer trains, Muriel… ”- SOS Fanta

After the 5-2 victory against Spezia, so was the Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini spoke to DAZN and in conference of his. The words on Gosens and Hateboer are very important.

PASALIC – “Mario is going through a great moment of form here and in the national team, he is very decisive with goals and assists”.

MALINOVSKYI AND MURIEL – “Well so, Malinovskyi also found the goal, Muriel too, the team is growing even on the bench, whoever enters is determined, we are finding everyone again”.

RETURN – “Someone was a bit tired after the break, that’s normal. The returns are absolutely positive, especially in defense with Toloi, Djimsiti. Pessina is back too and for us it is important. We know everything about Muriel, the value is well known, we are in a good moment, it is a demanding streak now but we get there well here “.

MURIEL AGAIN – At the press conference, Gasp then spoke about Muriel and above all about the return of Gosens. Here are the statements reported by TMW: “We are interested in what he does with Atalanta, when they criticize him with Colombia we don’t hear. We are happy that he scored, but also Malinovskyi. It has been a while since we scored from the bench, the team feels the importance of the moment ”.

GOSENS – “We cannot count on him in Bern (in the Champions League on Tuesday, ed), he won’t even play in Turin (with Juventus on Saturday, ed). I’d be happy to get him back for Venice, but a lot will depend on the last resonance that will take place on Thursday morning ”.

HATEBOER – “From tomorrow Hateboer will train with the team, it’s not a muscular situation. As soon as he can put his foot down, it will only be a question of readjusting it. Training and competition segments will be needed. I am very confident, in a short time we will be able to recover it ”.

