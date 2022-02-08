Gosens and the national team: “I want the World Cup. But the situation in Qatar worries me “

The new Inter fan on criticism of the host country: “Boycott? No, let’s use that month to send messages”

Obviously, the German national team touches a good part of the interview that Robin Gosens released to the microphones of Kicker. With particular focus on the November World Cup in Qatar, unfortunately not only from a footballing point of view: “The German national team is exceptional in every position. Every match I can’t play is an argument against me. The national team is the best thing for me. myself”.

Did you have any contact with national team manager Hansi Flick during this period?

“He wrote me right away and wished me the best. For months he kept asking me how I was doing.”

While you had to stand still, Flick tried out in World Cup qualifiers as left-back people like Thilo Kehrer, Christian Gunter and David Raum. Do you want to take your job back?

“This is absolutely my claim and my goal.”

“I know I haven’t played in a long time. But I’m motivated and I know I can build on my performances. And if so, I’m sure the national team manager will still have me on the list.”

So, as of now, assume you will be at the World Cup.

Even though Qatar is at the center of heated controversy over the thorny issue of human rights, which has led several times to ask for a boycott of the tournament.

“The World Cup is the greatest dream of my childhood and, from now on, I have a realistic possibility of being there. If we ignore the circumstances … But it’s not possible, so the wait is dampened. I don’t live life blindly and I am very aware of what happened in this country to build some stadiums. I am worried and embarrassed. On the one hand, it is my great childhood dream and perhaps a unique opportunity to take part in a World Cup . When we were little we would play the World Cup in the garden, choose a country and spend the whole summer in Spain or France or Ghana. We said to ourselves: ‘Imagine how fantastic it would be to really be there’. And now it could happen! But now it’s played in Qatar and you can’t really wait for it because there are so many other issues that affect me. I feel bitterness in understanding that you can’t live a World Cup with great expectation. “

“For me a World Cup is the greatest thing, really. I’m not lying, nothing is bigger. On the other hand, we only know the many critical issues outside of football. But I don’t know if a boycott would be of any use. Joshua Kimmich says it would be too late? I agree with him. “

“The approach I prefer. We know that the whole world will watch and that it will be a political World Cup anyway. Why don’t we use this platform to draw attention to abuse? Of course, you can’t even go there and lead by example. But you can too. use this month to send messages “.

“I don’t know at the moment, to be honest. But I don’t think there is any other way. The current development is definitely unbearable. Tournaments are awarded to those who give the most money. The fans are not there, many are wondering whether to stop playing. Watch football. Is it ever possible? When I think back to how I only watched football from morning to night … And now you really don’t want to see it voluntarily anymore? You can’t go on like this. We need to do something urgently. “

