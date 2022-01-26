Gosens at Inter: the quarrel with Ronaldo, his girlfriend, the police, the book. Who is the new purchase for Inzaghi

Robin Gosens an Inter player. The agreement between the Nerazzurri club and Atalanta was found on the basis of a loan with obligation to redeem, with a valuation of around 30 million. The salary should be around 2.7 million per season for four years plus option: with bonuses it goes over 3 million per year. Inter therefore meets the requests of Simone Inzaghi and reinforces the left wing with a future purchase as owner in the case of Perisic – as it seems – does not have to renew his contract. The 27-year-old winger, a German international, is currently out due to an injury (muscle problem in the hamstring of the right thigh) and should return at the end of February, but Inter are in no hurry, well covered for the moment by the Croatian and Dimarco, who with the arrival of the German will definitively retreat as central defender. Inter have beaten very strong competition: Newcastle was also on Gosens, not to mention that the player had long ago declared that he would have liked to play in the Bundesliga, perhaps at Schalke 04, a team for which he supported as a child . The arrival of Inter, with the prospect of winning something immediately and having an important role within it in the coming years, has dispelled all doubts. And Inter with him even stronger.