Gosens Inter, agents on site for the signing: transfer market news. VIDEO

Robin Gosens’ agents were at the Inter headquarters to close the deal that will bring the German winger to the squad coached by Simone Inzaghi: the agreement between the Nerazzurri and Atalanta has been reached: loan with obligation to redeem at 22 million + 3 bonuses linked to individual and team objectives (championship). Engagement: approximately 2.5 million per season including bonuses. For the official, only the good outcome of the medical examinations is missing CALCIOMERCATO, NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS

Agents of Robin Gosens have been in the headquarters ofInter to close the deal that will bring the German exterior of theAtalanta in the squad coached by Simone Inzaghi: agreement between the clubs has been reached. It is a loan with redemption obligation of 22 million + 3 bonuses linked to individual and team objectives (scudetto). Salary: around 2.5 million euros per season for the German, including bonuses. Gianluca Mancini, intermediary of the German winger for this negotiation, was interviewed by Marco Bovicelli at the exit of the Nerazzurri headquarters, explaining that “only the details are missing”. For the official Gosens will have to pass the medical examinationsAtalanta and Inter agree on all the agreed economic aspects.

The numbers of Gosens in Italy deepening



Defenders-goalscorers: Gosens 1st in Europe since 2018 In Serie A since the summer of 2017, when he was bought by the Dutch side of Heracles Almelo, Gosens with the Atalanta shirt has put together so far 157 appearances, with 29 goals and 21 assists in all competitions. Defender-goalscorer born in 1994, from 2018 to today he has scored 24 goals: no one has scored the same numbers as Gosens in Europe. This season, due to a lesion to the hamstring of the right thigh remedied at the end of September with subsequent relapseGosens has only played 8 games between the league and the Champions League with 2 goals and an assist. He could be back on the pitch shortly but his injury didn’t stop Interwho also thinks in view of next season with a player who can give a guarantee also in the coming years.

The effects on the renewal of Perisic deepening



Expiry in 2022, the big players of A at sale prices The arrival of Gosens does not close to the possibilities of renewal of the contract between Inter and Ivan Perisic, expiring in June. At the moment there is no agreement between the Nerazzurri club and the Croatian player and on both sides optimism does not filter out. With the purchase of the Dutch side, Inter solves a problem for the present on the left, where he will terminate the contract in a few days Kolarovand is in a position of strength in the possible negotiation of the renewal of Perisic.