Gosens Inter: transfer market news. Sensi Samp: it’s done

L’Inter steps forward for Robin Gosens. The German winger of Atalanta is in the sights of the Nerazzurri who are looking for a reinforcement on the left wing, also looking to the future as there is still no agreement for the renewal of Perisic. After the first contacts between the two companies, the negotiation is proceeding quickly and there has been an acceleration. Gosens, who has also been liked by Newcastle for a long time, has been out since the end of September due to an injury to the hamstring of the right thigh, with subsequent relapse that lengthened recovery times. The German could return to the field shortly, but the injury did not stop Inter who thinks in view of next season with a player who can give a guarantee also in the next few years.