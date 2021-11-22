“Gosens maybe there will be Saturday. Watch out for the synthetic”

“The synthetic will be an anomaly because there is only in the Champions’, but not in Serie A. We are not happy with this in a match that is fundamental for the result. Knowing the result of the other match of the group will not affect us. They have been playing for 17 days but it will not be a problem for them, because they are a team that has been playing together for a long time. The first leg was a different game; tomorrow I expect an open match. “

On Lampard’s study

“It is a great certificate of esteem for me, but the credit goes to the team that has done convincing things to attract the attention of so many people.”

On training

“I have recovered practically everyone; Gosens may be there on Saturday, and soon I will also have Hateboer back. We have overcome a moment of great emergency and with the 5 substitutions having everyone available will be a great advantage for us.”

On the attack unlocked

“It is clear that the results give confidence, as does the return of the injured. It was an anomalous start for us, but now we are in a good moment. We are all playing in the next 15 days in the Champions’ League.”

On the fans

“Seeing the stadiums with an audience gives me joy and is essential for the show. We are happy that the fans can now also follow us away in large numbers.”