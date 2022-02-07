Gosens: ‘Newcastle? It derives that it repels me. I’m romantic, money doesn’t matter. Inter? Surreal and wonderful ‘| First page

All-around. Robin Gosens, the new signing of Inter, spoke to Kicker: “Newcastle? I’ve thought about it, but I’ve never really considered a transfer. I find it very human to think about it: this is how it is if you can earn so much more than what you perceive for doing the same job, in a different place. Tell me if there is anyone who would have simply said ‘no thanks’. It’s not just about me, I probably could have supported a few more generations of my family with that money. But when I have to decide something, I always make a list of the pros and cons and then see which aspect prevails. And with this offer the pros were clearly the Premier League and a lucrative contract, but the cons had far too many points. I would have jeopardized my sporting goals. At the end of my career, I would like to look in the mirror and say: ‘I have made the most of my sports career’. In Newcastle I hadn’t had that feeling from the start. I find this gigantism questionable, this basing everything on money. I’m a hopeless football romantic. I don’t want to believe that we cannot stop this drift, it repels me. Even if it is obvious that I benefit from it, I don’t have an apprenticeship at Inter. “

INTER – “In the meantime, my wonderful transfer to Inter has arrived, which I think is incredibly beautiful. We are only talking about it now, I have yet to realize it. Did I expect it? Absolutely not. I didn’t even expect Newcastle’s offer and I certainly didn’t expect a top club like Inter to come around the corner. After the last two seasons, which I think have been exceptional, I also thought about a possible change. But just this winter? I haven’t played in four months, so it was a nice surprise. Twice and triple beautiful “.

NEGOTIATION – “How did I know about Inter? It was crazy! I had received several messages from my agent on Monday evening, but had already gone to bed. He said the Inter sporting director had taken him without delay to his Milan office and said he wanted to pick me up in January. There was talk of Inter already in 2020 so I wanted to be cautious, but he reassured me by telling me that this time it could have been really better. Suddenly on Tuesday everything developed very quickly, the clubs met and immediately tried to make things happen, so by Tuesday night I was pretty confident that this time it would really happen. On Wednesday Atalanta already agreed with Inter, I went to Milan in the afternoon because the club wanted to make sure I had recovered from my injury, and on Thursday after the medical examinations I knew I was going to Inter. Really surreal “.