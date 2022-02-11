Gosens: “Without football I would have been a bad cop. Inter? Impressed by the greatness”

The new winger of Inter Robin Gosens spoke to “1 vs 1”, the signed format DAZN available on the platform. These are some of the statements by the German former Atalanta: “The injury? With this type of injury that I have had better not to accelerate the times, the important thing is that he is well and is regaining confidence. I am training well and improving day after day, in my opinion it is not long because I am already working on the pitch, I hope to be back as soon as possible. Anyway, I don’t want to put pressure on myself, now it’s no use “.

Your first impressions of Inter?

“I was especially struck by the greatness of the club. I came from a company that is certainly as important as Atalanta, but at Inter you are in a much bigger team, in a company and in a historic club.”

On his sporting path:

“I am very proud of my career, I have always worked hard to reach these levels. Maybe I have less talent than other players, but my strengths have always been mentality and discipline: these two things have taken me far. I’m happy and proud to have reached the level of Inter: I spent many hours in the gym and on the pitch to learn and improve and in the end we find ourselves talking here. “

On the praise of Angela Merkel:

“I know Angela Merkel, our reference figure in Germany for many years: if she said these good things about me, I’m happy, they were probably related to my performances at the European Championships.”

On his aspirations as a young man:

“It’s true. I would have been a bad cop, the right adjective is this. Up to 18 years old I only played with friends without having made the youth academy, when I came home and my parents asked me what I wanted to become when I grew up I said I wanted follow in the footsteps of my grandfather, who was a policeman. In the end I went to the Netherlands and everything changed, but my initial plan was this: only then did I realize that I could really become a professional footballer. It was always the most dream. biggest I’ve ever had. “

On his book:

“In Germany it was a success, I always wanted to tell my story also because it is quite different from those of other players: I like to write. This idea came to me because so many young guys see me as an inspiration.”

On its goals:

“I want to make my debut with Inter as soon as possible and become an important player for the team, now my ambition is to do my best, even with the German national team: the World Cup awaits us at the end of the year and I want to be there, but this depends on the my performances here in Milan “.

The opponent who most impressed you in your career?

“The most beautiful stadium? San Siro. The strongest opponent is Douglas Costa: when he is in shape he is almost impregnable thanks to explosiveness, dribbling and great speed. I hope he can return to those levels”.