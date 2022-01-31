Gossip column: the 4 most talked about betrayals born on the set

On the set, loves are very often born between the actors, but (unfortunately) this happens when the protagonists were already engaged. Here are the 4 most talked about betrayals born on the set.

If it is true that the heart is not commanded, it is equally true that when you are a show character, you always have the spotlight on you and every relationship, flirt, betrayal in a short time becomes public knowledge.

From Roul Bova to Riccardo Scamarcio, there are many actors who have found a soul mate – or even just a flash in the pan – on the set, while they were already busy.

The 4 most talked about betrayals born on the set

Raoul Bova and Chiara Giordano

Among the 4 most talked about betrayals born on the set we cannot fail to mention that of Raoul Bova against the then consort Chiara Giordano, veterinary at his side since the late 90s, with whom he had two sons Alessandro Leon (born in 2000) and Francesco (born in 2001).

It was 2011, the actor was in Greece, precisely on the island of Paros, on the set of the film Immaturi – il viaggio. There he met his beautiful colleague Rocio, who was only 23 at the time. Since then, the two have never left each other: they have been together for about ten years and have had two beautiful girls, Luna and Alma.

Riccardo Scamarcio and Angharad Wood

This is certainly among the 4 most talked about betrayals born on the set it is the most recent. The actor was still linked to manager Angharad Wood, from whom he had his first and only daughter, Emily, when he fell in love with Benedetta Porcaroli, his 23-year-old colleague, during the shooting of a film.

The two actually already knew each other: their first meeting dates back to October 2020, when they found themselves sharing the set of The Catholic School (where, among other things, Valeria Golino, the former historian of Scamarcio, played). But that’s not where the spark broke out: a convict was another set, namely that of The Shadow of the Day. At the start of filming both actors were engaged (Benedetta was with director Michele Alhaiquee), but they decided to leave their respective partners to be together.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

To talk about this betrayal we have to fly overseas. It was 2005, Brad Pitt had been married for almost 5 years to Jennifer Aniston when he met Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith. To stay with her he even got divorced: the Brangelina were then together for about 11 years, they had 6 children (even if the first two were adopted by the actress before meeting her husband) and then separated about five years ago, for the displeasure of their countless fans.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

We close the column on the 4 most talked about betrayals born on the set with this betrayal that at the time went around the world. It was 2012, Kristen was happily engaged to Robert Pattinson (whom she had met on another set, that of Twilight), when she was caught in the company of Rupert Sanders, director of the film she was shooting at the time, Snow White and the Hunter, and therefore met right on the set.

That betrayal caused the breakup between Stewart and Pattinson and caused a particular stir as Sanders was married and his wife and mother of his daughters, Liberty Ross, was in the cast of the same film.