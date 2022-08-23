Gossip Girl: Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford reunite after 10 years

Our two favorite characters from gossip-girl They posed together in a couple of photographs, do not miss how their reunion was!

It seems like it was yesterday when one of the most fashionable and dramatic series of all time premiered: gossip-girl. It was in 2007 when the first chapter of the story was aired, starring Leighton Meester (Blair Waldorf), Blake Lively (Serena van der Woodsen), Penn Badgley (Dan Humphrey), Ed Westwick (Chuck Bass) and chace crawford (Nate Archibald), and the series was so successful that HBO had to release a reboot of gossip-girl.

After 6 intense seasons and the iconic ending that all fans expected, the actors continued their professional path and were forced to distance themselves. However, that hasn’t stopped some nostalgic reunions between cast members; Recently, the two best friends of gossip-girlNate Archibald and Chuck Bass, reunited 10 years after the series ended.

Ed Westwick and Chace Crawford reunite after 10 years

Via Instagram, photographer Orion posted some photos of Crawford and Westwick together and titled the post “Chuck Bass + Nate Archibad = Gossip Boys.”

The reunion caused a furor among netizens, who left some nostalgic messages in the post: “I’m Chuck Bass,” “Our Favorites,” “OMG” and “The Originals,” fans wrote.

The reason for this meeting is unknown, but some users suspect that the actors could be up to something, what will it be?