Gossip Girl, Ed Westwick reveals the background on the chemistry between Chuck and Blair

During an episode of the podcast XOXOthe actor Ed Westwick acted like a real Gossip Girl and unveiled all the behind the scenes of the troubled relationship between Chuck Bass and Blair Waldorf. The podcast, presented by Jessica Szohr (in the Vanessa series) aims to reveal everyone the most curious background of the iconic series that aired between 2007 and 2012.

READ ALSO> Luca Argentero, the absence in Sanremo triggers the vulgar irony of the web: he does not send them to say

In the last episode a real one was released bomb. Ed Westwick knew that the unforgettable couple, whose most famous line is “Three words, eight letters. Tell her and she will be yours“, He shared something of special. What was created on the screen was simply out of the ordinary. In fact, the actor who played the iconic Chuck Base said it really was beautiful to work with the colleague Leighton Meester.

READ ALSO> Serena Enardu at home from hospitalization: her thanks moves the web

And he stated: “It has a incredible talent. I miss him very much. We really had one great chemistry and we used it to laugh at each other. Sometimes I felt very protective in his regards. Yes, probably her made me a better person“. After all these years, Ed still gives her credit for beautiful experience that was the series.

READ ALSO> Rihanna, the first photo with the baby bump arrives on Instagram and the web goes wildto

Gossip Girl Ed Westwick: all the backstories of the iconic television series

He went on to say, “We have all been very lucky. I think we all know how much we are. We realized what it was beautiful this path, I mean that still today it’s wonderful to remember that“. However, this was not the only revelation made during the episode of the podcast. Indeed, it has been stated that the Oscar-winning actress, Jennifer Lawrencebefore reaching the heights of success she was called to do an audition for the role of Serena van der Woodsen. Unfortunately, Jennifer did not get and the part was awarded to the actress Blake Lively.