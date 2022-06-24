Gossip Girls 2 | Which character from the original series will be present in the second season of the reboot?

The new season of the series will have the return of a well-known face from the original series.

the reboot of gossip-girl confirmed the arrival of a character from the original saga in the second season of the story, which is about to be released.

The teaser for the new season showed the return of one of the most controversial characters in the original series. This would not be the first time that a cast member from the original production of The CW Participate in the new story. Margaret Colin returned to the screen as the mother of Blair (Leighton Meester), Wallace Shawn What CyrusRose, Zuzanna Szadkowskiand how Dorota Kishlovsky Y Aaron Schwartz as Dorota’s husband, Vanya.

Let us remember that Gossip Girl was carried out by Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, chace crawford Y Penn Badgleybroadcasting from 2007 to 2012 with five successful seasons.

The Next Generation features the lives of newly wealthy teenagers living on the Upper West Side facing similar problems as the original saga.

Which original Gossip Girl character will appear in the second season?

Georgina Sparks, character from Michelle Trachtenberg, He will reprise his role in the new chapters. The promotional video begins by noting: “It only takes one spark to start a fire… And I have a feeling this city is about to burn.”

The first season showed the son of Georgina, Milo (Azhy Robertson), who appears in the fourth chapter. The minor, played by Azhy Robertso, confronts Zoya.

“Clearly, you don’t know who I am. My last name is Sparks. Really Ivanov, but in this day and age, it’s best to leave that out. Google is your friend. Once you use it, I will be too,” said the boy at that time.

As fans will remember, Milois the son of the character of Michelle Trachtenberg and a married man named Serge Ivanov with whom she had an affair, the youngest was born between the third and fourth seasons of The CW original series, and although Georgina initially claimed that Milo belonged to Dan Humphrey, the truth came out.

A glimpse into Georgina’s life is shown in the same episode, without her appearing on screen. Zoya visits Milo’s house, where she sees photos of the boy’s mother with all of her famous friends. But the image that most surprised everyone were the photos of Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester).