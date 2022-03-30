Gossip Girl’s Kelly Rutherford Says Being a New Mom Helped Forge an On-Screen Parenting Relationship With Blake Lively

Kelly Rutherford, who played Lily van der Woodsen in the original CW Gossip Girl she said having her newborn on set helped her get into character as Blake Lively’s (Serena van der Woodsen) mother.

Lively is roughly 19 years younger than Rutherford, so they could have had more of an on-set relationship with their peers. But because Rutherford was babysitting, she stayed in her party trailer with the cast and crew, which only cemented her role as Lively’s mom.

Kelly Rutherford was a real-life mom from ‘Gossip Girl’

Rutherford recalled being a little apart from the cast because she had just had a baby. “I was a new mom myself,” she said at the Behind the velvet rope with David Yontef podcast. “I mean, I was literally nursing in my trailer. You know, in the beginning, my son was six months old or something. And it was a lot being a new mom myself and then playing the mom on the show.”

Blake Lively and Kelly Rutherford | Images by Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC

“So we didn’t all become friendly friends in some way, which we probably would have become more of that way if I hadn’t been like that, I just didn’t have the bandwidth,” he added. “But it worked really well because there was this kind of separation that allowed for that relationship. I don’t know if I’m articulating it right, but it created enough distance where it worked to be the father in that way.”

Kelly Rutherford’s ‘Gossip Girl’ character reminded her of her own mother

Rutherford’s character reminded him of his own mother in some ways. “She reminded me a bit of my own mother, which I loved,” she commented. “And I liked the idea of ​​playing a matriarch versus a stay-at-home mom or, you know, kind of a more traditional mom. Because my mother was anything but traditional.

“And even though she was very classic and classy and all that traditional stuff, her values ​​were traditional,” Rutherford said. “But she wasn’t traditional at all and raising her was fun.”

“I loved the way it was written,” he added. “I love that she loved fashion because I’ve always loved fashion and even no matter what role she plays, I always think it’s very important. So the fact that they really valued that and I was able to contribute to that with Eric Damon and he was very creative. And I love New York City and I love those women in New York City so much. You know the ones you see walking down Madison Avenue looking fabulous. Those are the women I’ve always loved. So playing that role was a lot of fun for me.”

She said Blake Lively was a ‘cool girl’

Rutherford also thought that Lively really embodied that “cool girl” persona. “She is so magical and cool. She’s like the cool girl, you know? She just has that way of being,” Rutherford continued. “She’s very inspiring because she’s really not afraid, she’s not afraid of anyone and she’s very open. She I think she comes from a big family and you know, a lot of older sisters. So I think she was used to that person, you know, that she has that personality, of walking into the room and really being able to be seen and heard. And she is, yes, a great person.”

Rutherford also loved playing the role of a socialite dad, it was fun. “I think being in New York City playing a role that he hadn’t seen played on television,” he said. “And the fact that the parents on the show had a great story. That they weren’t perfect, that they were still discovering it as they raised and as they did whatever.

“And just start working with really talented people,” he added. “The hair and makeup people were beyond talented and the wardrobe people and the writers and just to make it so cohesive and then have the network behind it and make it a huge hit. I loved going to work every day. I loved.”

