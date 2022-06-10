‘Gossip No Like’ assures that Shakira and her children will move to Miami

All the media are following very closely the separation between Shakira and Gerard Piqué after 10 years of relationship. Among the information that has been released is that the Colombian has decided to move to Miami.

‘Gossip No Like’ has been one of the media that has followed up and they assure that they have people very close to the singer who give her information, which is why They managed to get details of Shakira’s move along with his two children.

They assure that for several months Shakira was doing various errands in Miami, one of them was the search for school for Sasha and Milan. They themselves reported that she tried for a while to save the relationship and offered Piqué to go to couples therapy, but he refused.

This information confirms that the relationship between the Colombian and the Spanish was in a very bad situation for a long time.

The mansion where Shakira is going to move is valued at $10 million dollars and it is said that he also made some reforms to the place so that it was in the best conditions. According to the program in the house, curtains were changed, walls were painted and the beds were changed in Milan and Sasha’s rooms.

This property in the state of Florida, United States, was bought by the 45-year-old Colombian more than 10 years ago. As is common in this type of mansion, it has a terrace, swimming pool and many more ideal spaces to enjoy the outdoors.

With this move Shakira leave behind the Barcelona mansion that was built from scratch and that it has an extension of 40,900 square feet.

On the other hand, Piqué is currently living in his old bachelor apartment that cost him $4 million years ago.

