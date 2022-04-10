Gossip No Like. Jada Pinkett and Will Smith argue: “You can’t use me for social media,” the actor tells her

The Gossip No Like program shared a controversial video in which you can see how Jada Pinkett and Will Smith they argue. In the conversation, the Oscar winner for the film “King Richard” claims this from his wife: “You can’t just use me for social media“. And it seems that Jada decided to record it without notifying him or asking for permission to do so.

Javier Ceriani and Eliza Beristain shared the conversation and this was what Jada Pinkett and Will Smith said:

Jade: So Will you know that Esther Perel is coming to the table, she’s going to be at the red table?

Would you say that she has been instrumental in redefining the relationship between you and me?

Will: I would say don’t start filming me without asking me if you could film me.

Jade: Esther, come help us again, please!

Jade: Oh my God!

Jade: I’m still dealing with nonsense.

Will: Nerd

Jade: Would you say that she helped us heal the wounds we caused each other?

Will: My social media presence is my bread and butter, so you can’t just

use me for social media and no, you know and just start, I’m going to my office. Don’t start rolling

Jade: Please see Esther at the red table, because she has helped us a lot, do you know?

Chisme No Like, when exposing the conversation, asks her audience what their opinion of the video is and her followers have responded immediately, asserting that she does not help them at all. They ask him not to continue, not to be like that. They call it toxic, too.

The video has only served to make the public empathize with him, and feel that she is basically to blame: “That woman is killing the actor. He is a great person but she has him as her puppet. Come on Will Smit, run run fast, very far and don’t look back”. They urge them to leave her immediately.

Others also add: “Poor man. That woman ruined his emotional health.”

