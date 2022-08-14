Got discount. Cara Delevingne bought Jimmy Fallon’s eclectic triplex in New York
After a year of having published it in the real estate market without success, Jimmy Fallon (47) managed to sell his triplex in New York to the actress and model Cara Delevingne (29). The transaction was for 10.8 million dollars, despite the fact that initially the renowned television host intended 15 million.
It is a unique property with an eclectic style located in downtown Manhattan and composed of four apartments that were originally separated, in the historic Gramercy Park cooperative building. Delevingne’s new home is approximately 5,000 square feet and has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a few secret passageways.
Among its qualities, the original wooden floors stand out, as well as the window frames that date back to 1883 and were restored over the years. The kitchen is very spacious and colorful, and the master suite is equipped with two walk-in closets, a massage bed, a fireplace, a bathroom with a steam shower, two sinks, and a bathtub in a separate room with a wooden ceiling.