Writer and director James Gunn seems to confirm that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be Adam Warlock’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After venturing into the DC Extended Universe with The Suicide Squad and HBO Max Peacemakercomic book lover Gunn has returned to work with Marvel Studios on the next Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Flight. 3– which is set to be the final installment in his MCU trilogy. The film will see Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn all reprising their roles as the titular Benatar team.

taking place after Avengers: Endgame, Flight. 3 was originally supposed to release around the start of Phase 4. However, Gunn’s brief layoff and a slate overhaul from Marvel Studios resulted in a May 5, 2023 release date. End of Game‘s moved Gamora, the film will fulfill a promise made in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The second film’s post-credits scene teased Adam Warlock, who has been confirmed to appear in Flight. 3 and be portrayed by Will Poulter. The holiday special is set to hit Disney+ this Christmas season and would lead to Flight. 3leaving many wondering if Poulter’s character would make his MCU debut before Flight. 3.

james gunn again took to social media to interact with fans and share behind-the-scenes information. When asked by a fan if Adam Warlock “make his first appearance in the MCU” in Flight. 3the Interstellar Misfits champion replied with a simple, “yes.” Check out the interaction below:

Not much can be inferred from a one-word answer. Ever since Sovereign High Priestess Ayesha revealed the cosmic hero’s cocoon in Flight. 2, fans have wanted to see Adam Warlock in the MCU. Gunn previously said the holiday special would be put together Flight. 3 and introduce multiple MCU characters, which is why people thought Poulter would show up. However, it makes sense to keep the highly anticipated character for the functionality rather than exclusive streaming.

Little is known about the holiday special other than that it will feature a brand new soundtrack and will be set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Flight. 3, chronologically. Even less is known about Adam Warlock’s role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 including whether he will be presented as a hero or a villain. With Bautista’s Drax set to be released, new characters like Adam Warlock will inhabit the MCU in the future. With his debut serving as a litmus test for that future, Gunn has only good things to say about Poulter’s performance. That said, production on guardians of the galaxy Flight. 3 officially wrapped last month and the film is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

