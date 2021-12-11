Gotti buys a page of the newspaper and greets Udinese: “Thank you all, I tried”

Luca Gotti, following Udinese’s exoneration, which arrived in the week after the knockout against Empoli, bought an entire page of the newspaper on the Veneto messenger to greet the bianconeri: “As you know, I am not a person who loves hype or sensational things, but in these few days I have received such an impressive number of certificates of esteem and affection that they suggested that I write these lines.

Udinese is not the football team of the city of Udine, Udinese is a passion throughout Friuli and for the Friulians in the world.

A few years ago I was struck by the eulogy of the Friulian by Mauro Corona, to read, which among other things says:

“… Friulian is like the tower of Pisa, it bends but does not collapse. It is difficult to bring down the Friulians. They have tried wars, misery, earthquakes, floods, landslides, punishing winters. Nothing to do, Friulian does not. He is physically vulnerable like everyone else, morally not. Morally, the Friulian is made of cast iron, and looks to the future with caution … “

Precisely for this reason, the Udinese shirt is loaded with symbolic meanings and values ​​that belong to these people and this territory, and must be worn and kept with all respect. All the more so in a time when we all return to individualism and to lock ourselves up in our little solitary universes, the value of a link that unites is even greater. Football matches are won and lost, and we all know that winning is beautiful and important, but it is also important how you behave close to that shirt, with dedication to work, seriousness, composure, humility, respect, but also with pride. and stubbornness. I tried, sometimes I was less successful, but I tried.

Thanks to all the people, all of them, who have brought their small or big contribution to make things better, or even just tried to do it starting from the simplest and most humble, often far from the spotlight, but very precious.

Greetings to those who have become my friends over the years, many in this splendid region, special people, who have given me a piece of their heart, which I will carry everywhere within me “.