GOTY author: “rather than including NFTs in my games, I get shot in the leg”

The question of attempting to disembark the NFT even in video games he is holding a lot of ground in these weeks. THE non-fungible token are unique and traceable digital contents, to the point that they can also have an economic value: some companies, such as the French giant Ubisoft, immediately launched into this new market, believing that it could represent a great turning point to allow players to “reclaim” the value they create with their time.

Whatever this vision means – that is, the belief that playful activity should have a material advantage for those who practice it, which automatically prevents it from being playful – opinions are of the most diverse. Personalities like Peter Molyneux immediately jumped into the fray – while others, like the authors of STALKER 2, they immediately turned around. There are also those who, however, do not agree at all with this idea for video games.

If Valve had already expressed itself, declaring that it did not want to host video games with NFT on its Steam, now it was talking Josef Fares, The Game Awards’ award-winning director of GOTY, It Takes Two.

Josef Fares awarded for GOTY at The Game Awards 2021

In front of the prestigious microphones of The Washington Post, in fact, the creative explained that rather he would rather do it “Shoot in the knee”, rather than including NFTs in his future video games.

As explained by Fares:

“Let me explain this: any decision you make in a game, if you have to adjust the design to make the player pay or do something that entices him to spend some money, then it’s wrong for me. If you make a game that aims to tell a story, that’s wrong ».

Clearly, many would disagree with Fares, since making video games is an economic activity that must be profitable. In this regard, the game director underlined:

“Obviously, if you ask a big CEO who runs a company, he’ll tell you I’m a fool, because companies are about making money. But I’d still say no. For me, video games are an art. “

There is not only the repulsion towards converting anything that moves in a video game into money, for Fares. The winning director at the TGA 2021 has in fact pointed out of not even wanting to make a persistent game, and the reason is very simple: people don’t even run out of single player games, why fool yourself into wanting to give it replay value in a work that often does not even complete?

As Fares explained during his interview:

“We will never make live service games. People can work on it, I’m not saying replay value is bad for every game. I’m just saying that for the kind of story-based game we play, especially single-player, the focus on replayability shouldn’t be there, because that’s not the core of it. We already have problems with people not running out of single-players either, why focus on replayability? “

Even the live model, as we know, is a way of monetization sought by many publishers who attempt a persistent entry, rather than aiming for collection at the time of the release of a work – which then goes down and fades away. But that’s not something we can expect from Hazelight, the Fares team, which is still standing already planning his next mysterious video game.

Over the past few months, come on SpazioGames we have proposed a video interview full of interesting ideas with Fares, in which we also discussed the subscription gaming model, in the wake of Game Pass, and on the conception that a video game must necessarily be fun – as if it could not entertain in others ways.

Meanwhile, yours It Takes Two is available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and our video review awaits you here.