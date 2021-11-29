GOTY nominees PS4 and PS5 games on offer

The most important event of the awards season is getting closer every day: at the Game Awards on December 9th, Geoff Keighley will announce the Game of the Year 2021, which will be selected from a shortlist of six great games: Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank and Resident Evil Village. Regardless of who wins the statuette, we can assure you that they all deserve to be played through. If you are a PlayStation gamer, you can purchase four of those games at a discounted price thanks to the Black Friday offers on PlayStation Store. Let’s find out together!

Deathloop (PS5 only) – 34.99 euros instead of 69.99 euros

Deahtloop is yet another great game born from Arkane Lyon, a visionary and courageous first-person work that once again showcases the incredible talent that the French developers are endowed with. On the Isle of Blackreef, blessed by an anthology art direction curated by Sébastien Mitton, two killers are condemned to live the same day forever. As Colt, you have only one chance to escape: end the time loop by assassinating eight key targets before the day begins again.

Each new loop represents an opportunity to change: at each cycle you can try alternative routes, obtain new information and discover new weapons and abilities that will bring you closer to the final escape, a gimmick that showcases the brilliant game designer skills of the Arkane kids. Deathloop invites you first of all to experiment: each of the Blackreef districts offers a phenomenal assortment of recreational opportunities, which also vary according to the time of day. There is no single path to reach your destination, each game is an experience in itself.

A subdued artificial intelligence does not allow him to achieve perfection, however Deathloop remains a memorable work that has all the potential to be remembered in the future. Read what Alessandro Bruni thinks in his Deathloop review.

It Takes Two (PS4 and PS5) – 24.79 euros instead of 39.99 euros

It Takes Two is a wonderful modern fairytale which, like the previous work of the talented guys of Hazelight Studios led by Josef Fares, can be played only and exclusively by two players in a cooperative. Thanks to the free Friends Pass, in any case, the owners of the game can invite anyone to join their game to face the adventure together.

It Takes Two is a concentrate of creativity that narrates the journey of Cody and May, a couple at loggerheads that a spell has transformed into dolls. Trapped in a fantasy world and filled with unpredictable oddities, they must overcome a series of challenges together to save their hanging relationship. Adventure amazes at every step, conveying a constant sense of wonder made possible by a creative direction that exudes passion from every pore.

The gameplay, for its part, is constantly evolving: at its base it provides action adventure mechanics with a strong platform component, but during the journey consistently administers a myriad of new playful elements, well blended with the general context. Not surprisingly, some of the campaign’s most astonishing moments are accompanied by sudden changes in gameplay. More details can be found in our It Takes Two review.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5 only) – € 59.99 instead of € 79.99

The only real PlayStation exclusive among the finalists, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart it was the first game purely next-gen to show what PlayStation 5 is really capable of. In this new adventure, the dynamic duo of Lombax and the robot is called to travel between dimensions to face an evil emperor Nefarious from another reality. The story is in direct continuity with that narrated in the series Future, stopped since 2013, the year in which Into the Nexus was released on PS3.

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart retains all the hallmarks of the franchise, including a flair for insane action, a crazy arsenal of weapons and a host of secret environments, this time embellished with even more jaw-breaking graphics than usual thanks to the PS5 hardware. It also leaves you stunned by the total absence of uploads e the lightning-fast transition speed from one level to another, feats made possible by the high performance SSD mounted under the hood of Sony’s next-gen console.

Nice to look at, fun to play and exciting to follow. It also introduces a new character, Rivet, young and mysterious Lombax from another dimension immediately entered the hearts of the fans of the series: what more do you want? Read our Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review.

Resident Evil Village (PS4 and PS5) – € 30.09 instead of € 69.99

Resident Evil Village captures at first glance thanks to its original setting. It is certainly not the first haunted village seen in the series, but it is certainly the first to evoke the horror imagery of Transylvania populated by werewolves and vampires. The adventure once again centers on Ethan Winters, former protagonist of Resident Evil 7. After the events of Villa Baker he was able to rebuild a life with his wife Mia, however following the kidnapping of his daughter he is forced to enter the heart of Eastern Europe.

The first-person view, also returning from the seventh episode, delivers a unique perspective on what is a real videogame horror gallery, populated by a cast of anthology villains (the boss fights are memorable) and set in one of the most fascinating and best realized settings ever. Also don’t be fooled by the unusual setting for the series, Resident Evil Village is more than respectful of the mythology of the series to which it belongs.

Capcom’s work has already triumphed as Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards: will it be able to repeat itself at the Game Awards? We will find out in a few days, in the meantime if you still have any doubts you can read our Resident Evil Village review.