Gourmet pizza, from the blitz in the kitchen to the maxi confiscation of daisies – Il Tempo





The gourmet pizza ends up in the crosshairs of the carabinieri who have seized 45 kilos of various products, raising fines of 9,500 euros and denouncing five people. The “Margherita Terza” operation in the so-called “gourmet” or “big name” pizzerias has brought to light disturbing details. From the inspections that involved catering establishments in the Veneto, Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Lazio and Campania regions, “irregularities in the presentation of products to the consumer, on the traceability of food and the indication of allergens” emerged.

According to the surveys, the consumer was offered a product whose origin and list of allergens could not be ascertained. PDO and PGI products indicated on the menus were not actually present on the dishes. A real fraud that could also damage someone’s health. Already on November 16, 13 famous gourmet pizzerias had received penalties amounting to 12 thousand euros.