Business

Gourmet pizza, from the blitz in the kitchen to the maxi confiscation of daisies – Il Tempo

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read


The gourmet pizza ends up in the crosshairs of the carabinieri who have seized 45 kilos of various products, raising fines of 9,500 euros and denouncing five people. The “Margherita Terza” operation in the so-called “gourmet” or “big name” pizzerias has brought to light disturbing details. From the inspections that involved catering establishments in the Veneto, Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Lazio and Campania regions, “irregularities in the presentation of products to the consumer, on the traceability of food and the indication of allergens” emerged.

According to the surveys, the consumer was offered a product whose origin and list of allergens could not be ascertained. PDO and PGI products indicated on the menus were not actually present on the dishes. A real fraud that could also damage someone’s health. Already on November 16, 13 famous gourmet pizzerias had received penalties amounting to 12 thousand euros.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

so the new company – Corriere.it took off

October 31, 2021

Car tax, what you risk if you do not find the payment receipt

November 7, 2021

Inter fear, Zhang dragged into Evergrande default

2 days ago

They close supermarkets and petrol stations and that’s a bad sign

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button