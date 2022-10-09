Government acquires aircraft and armored vehicles to strengthen defense on the border

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, ad This Sunday the acquisition of a series of military-grade vehicles and aircraft, with the aim of reinforcing the country’s defense capabilities.

“We are making a very important purchase in different areas, both in the Air Force and in the Army, to strengthen our defense capabilities of our country,” said the president.

This is a large government investment, which includes the purchase of six helicopters for reconnaissance tasks and ten surveillance aircraftwhich will be used in tactical, search and rescue operations, cargo transportation, emergency evacuations and forest firefighting.

Also, he reported that acquired 21 state-of-the-art armored transport vehicleshighlighting that this is the largest acquisition of this type of equipment by a Dominican Government since 1961.

These vehicles, according to the head of state, are enabled to transport nine troops and two crew members, and are equipped with automatic weapons for self-defense.

Also to the above four anti-riot trucks are added, which will be enabled at each access gate of the Dominican-Haitian border.

Abinader, who offered these data in a act in Dajabónstated that these investments will make it possible to comply with the strategic plan of establishing the Air Force Southern Command in the province of Barahona.