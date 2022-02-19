Government analyzes enabling 100% of the capacity after agreement with the FPF

Closing is coming playoffs and the Peruvian National Team remains firm towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup: it is fifth, with 21 units in the standings, after beating Colombia in Barranquilla and equalizing against Ecuador in Lima.

Although the objective was to keep the three points at home against ‘La Tri’, Peru remained undefeated in the double date of February and hopes to continue like this for the last two remaining commitments in the Qualifiers: visiting Uruguay and Paraguay of premises. And, of course, for this, the support of the fans is necessary.

Yes, the final stretch of the qualifiers is on fire and for the match against Paraguay, which will be decisive for our pass to Qatar 2022, it will be vital that the National Stadium looks full. For this, the Peruvian Federation has not wasted time and has contacted the government so that 100% of the capacity can be enabled.

This was announced by Agustín Lozano, President of the FPF, who published an image on social networks with the Minister of Health, Hernán Condori, after having a meeting this Wednesday where they discussed Peru vs. Paraguay.

“We continue to work for the benefit of our national team and Peruvian soccer. Moments ago we held a meeting with the Minister of Health, Hernán Condori, and his team of officials. There is good will on the part of the Government so that the Peru vs. Paraguay match is played with 100% capacity, as well as the matches of League 1 Betsson 2022 “Augustine Lozano published.

When does Peru play vs. Paraguay?