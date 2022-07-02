Government annuls case that prevented TPS holders from requesting permanent residence | Univision Immigration News

Matter ZRZC- states that a TPS beneficiary who is granted authorization to travel temporarily abroad pursuant to section 244(f)(3) of the Immigration Act (INA) and who subsequently re-enters the United States using a USCIS travel document, restores the same immigration status the alien had at the time of departure, unless the alien is inadmissible for certain criminal or national security reasons or obtains an immigrant or nonimmigrant visa and the presents for admission to the country.