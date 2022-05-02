Government asks Haiti to investigate what happened to a DR diplomat

The embassy of the Dominican Republic in Haiti requested the Haitian Foreign Ministry that the authorities of their country order an immediate investigation for the “safe and sound” release of Mr. Carlos Guillén Tatis, agricultural adviser of the Dominican legation in Port-au-Prince, who apparently would have been Kidnapped last Friday.

In a communication addressed this Sunday to the Haitian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Dominican ambassador in Port-au-Prince, Faruk Miguel Castillo, specified that last Friday around noon Counselor Tatis would have been kidnapped in the Croix-des-Bouquets area, while headed to the city of Jimaní.

The ambassador reported that he was formulating the investigation request in compliance with instructions from the Dominican government, given by Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez.

Faruk Miguel attaches to the Haitian Foreign Ministry a communication delivered to the Central Directorate of the Haitian Judicial Police, with the complaint about the apparent kidnapping, and a screenshot of the last phone calls made on Guillén Tatis’s phone.

These communications were sent at the request of the Haitian authorities. The Dominican ambassador establishes that the request for the Dominican counselor to be released safe and sound is covered by articles 25 and 26 of the 1961 Vienna Convention.

they fear kidnapping

Guillén Tatis has been missing since Friday when he was traveling by road from Puerto Principe to the Dominican Republic, according to what his relatives told this newspaper.

The official left Puerto Principe on Friday for the Dominican Republic and all communication with him was lost on the way, Yohan Doñé, the diplomat’s nephew, commented in conversation with this newspaper.

Listín contacted a source aware of the situation who reported that there had been no communication with the diplomat, that they were following the issue in coordination with the Dominican embassy and that at the moment it was not prudent to make any kind of statement.

Another official consulted said that given the lack of communication, the immediate suspicion was certainly the possibility of kidnapping.

The family of Carlos Guillén Tatis was informed that their relative was returning in the company of another person, also detained and later released.

“They have told us that he is fine, that we should be calm,” commented Doñé concerned.

Carlos Guillén Tatis was appointed to the position of commercial attaché at the Haitian embassy with decree 657-20, signed by President Luis Abinader in November 2020.

Haiti has been experiencing aggravated social and political situations since the assassination of its president, Jovenel Moise, in the summer of last year.

Since then, armed gangs have controlled entire areas of the country, including important sections of its main highways.

Ariel Henry, the Haitian prime minister, assured last Thursday that he has promoted, together with the Haitian police, an offensive to take power and control from the armed gangs.

