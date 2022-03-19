Government attends to more school outbreaks. Vigilantes before external incidence by COVID-19, Dr. Cardona

Statistics vary, for that reason specialists indicate that vaccination is still the best alternative.

Doctor Iris Cardona, main official doctor and director of the vaccination program of the Department of Health. Photo: Journal of Medicine and Public Health. Fabiola Plaza.

The Department of Health has dealt with between 10 and 20 outbreaks, and the main medical officer of the Government, the Dr. Iris Cardonainsisted that it is necessary to maintain vigilance due to the situation in the world with the confinements registered in other countries.

He also notes that the effect must be observed, now that there is some flexibility in public health strategies, so “you have to monitor and take care of it,” according to the specialist, on the other hand, he reported that another necessary aspect that they are going to to deal with is that they are going to work to work on mental health issues on the Island.

The doctor also affirms that Spain is one of the best countries that is better at the moment, unlike others where there are more problems with COVID-19.

For travelers, Dr. Cardona recommends following prevention measures and not daring to travel if they are not vaccinated, since she considers that there are already vaccination and public health care alternatives, as well as early treatment alternatives.

Regarding the pandemic, Dr. Cardona points out that the requirements to classify the situation as endemic have not yet been met. She highlights that the situation is different today, compared to when the pandemic began, that she did not know how to deal with it.

He notes that people are going for booster doses, although not with the same impetus as the first time. Regarding children, they began to be vaccinated three and a half months ago and have reached 70% – from 5 to 11 years old – who have received the first dose, which represents a record. In schools they have dealt with some outbreaks, but the institutions have a guide.

Regarding mental health, Dr. Cardona affirms that there is a prevalence of cases at all levels, both in adults, as well as in adolescents and children, but there is discussion to identify them and work on it.