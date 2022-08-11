Government awards 10 thousand national and international scholarships

The government delivered today 10 thousand national and international scholarships to benefit the same number of young Dominicans from different parts of the country, so that they can achieve or expand their professional training.

The act was led by the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, who stated that since the beginning of this administration, efforts have been oriented towards the objective of substantially increasing the number of young people and adults with the necessary technical and professional skills, with the so that they can access, under equal conditions, jobs appropriate to their level of skills; with decent salaries and with an open window to more opportunities for the future

“Today we are making a formal delivery of 10,000 scholarships to the same number of beneficiaries, men and women who, as of today, begin to go through a new path that leads them through the dreamed future, and that they have in their hands the ability to add much more to the country, to its growth and development”, highlighted the deputy president.

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Dr. Franklin García Fermín, was also present at the event, who assured that the facilities given to students are made through a process of total transparency, as established in decree number 549-21, issued by President Luis Abinader, who instituted the National System of Scholarships and Educational Support Credit.

In addition, he indicated that with the creation of this system, headed by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology (Mescyt), the management of scholarships in the country and in foreign universities is unified and the granting of this benefit is made transparent.

“In this way, the dispersion in which the State was managed by granting scholarships from various Ministries and General Directorates is eliminated,” said García Fermín.

He also explained that this year’s national scholarships were open from January 31 to February 22, and in that period 80,647 applicants were digitally registered, of which 64.5% are women and 35.5% men, ” relationship in which a vigorous presence of Dominican women is verified”.

where do they come from

García Fermín indicated that those interested in obtaining National scholarships come from 42 Higher Education Institutions in the country that offered 563 study programs in campuses located in almost the entire national territory.

“For the granting of international scholarshipswe have had the participation of 65 higher education institutions from Germany, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, the United States, Spain, France, Honduras, Italy, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Switzerland”, he stressed.

“These are universities with which our Ministry has agreements and in such virtue, they presented us with an offer of 586 academic programs in line with the needs of the country and with the regulations established by the aforementioned decree”, assured García Fermín.

The activity was also attended by José Ignacio Paliza, Minister of the Presidency; the Minister of Youth, Rafael Feliz; the person in charge of National Scholarships, Lanny Portorral; the person in charge of International Scholarships Roselia Pérez and the General Director of OGTIC, Pedro Quezada and the Vice Chancellor of Extension of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, Rosalia Sosa.