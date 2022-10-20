Government called for calm, but the dollar broke another record – Sectors – Economy

The dollar continues to set historical highs in Colombia, last Friday it exceeded the barrier of 4,700 pesos for the first time, on Tuesday it was around 4,800 pesos, reaching a maximum price of 4,794 pesos, achieving a new mark. And this Wednesday, only 49 pesos separated the currency from the 4,900 pesos. For this Thursday, a representative market rate (TRM) of 4,815.09 pesos will govern, the highest in the history of Colombia.

So far this year, the Colombian peso It has been devalued against the US currency by 21 percent, which in absolute terms indicates that its loss in value is close to 834 pesos.

Although the appreciation of the dollar is not exclusive against the peso, the Colombian currency has had a greater fall than those of other economies because the high uncertainty of investors due to the world situation adds doubts about the direction of the local economy.

In an attempt to send a message of calm to the market due to the escalation of the so-called greenback this week, José Antonio Ocampo, Minister of Finance, said on Tuesday that the country would have a responsible macroeconomic policy, “we are going to comply with the Fiscal Rule, not there will be exchange controls, we are going to diversify exports”, he said after adding that compared to oil and gas exploration is still doing the exercises to establish what is needed on that front to ensure that the country has a good volume of exports and, therefore, a good capacity to support a solid exchange balance.

“I think that this is positive news and we hope that this commitment to macroeconomic stability will be recognized by the markets where there has been a lot of uncertainty in recent days, but we hope that in the coming days the markets will begin to calm down,” Ocampo said.

But the dollar market on Wednesday responded with more hikes and a new record, this time, close to 100 pesos on Tuesday’s price, going from 4,744.04 to 4,815.09 pesos.

This Wednesday, at the Binding Regional Dialogue in Urabá, President Gustavo Petro sought to explain the drop in the peso with international circumstances: “In the United States they make decisions for themselves without thinking about what is happening due to their measures and thus they are emptying themselves Latin American economies and currencies all fall, not just the Colombian peso.”

But experts such as Camilo Pérez, research manager at Banco de Bogotá, also pointed to internal factors.

“What happened yesterday (Wednesday) It is very disturbing to the extent that even despite the favorable statements that the Minister of Finance is giving, it is not possible to contain the other pronouncements from other sides of the government,” he explained.

Pérez pointed out that the international context affects and “operators and investors are more focused on unfavorable news than on favorable news. In addition, another factor to note is that the trade deficit in August was very high in Colombia”, he said.

more effects

Purchases abroad reflect recovery in domestic demand. Photo: Courtesy Port Society of Cartagena

The conditions in Colombia, such as the uncertainty about the tax reform that seeks to raise 21.5 billion pesos, and inflation at 1999 levels that have led the Banco de la República to raise interest rates to 10 percent also put pressure investors and the same currency.

Andrés Langabaek, manager of economic studies at Grupo Bolívar, points out that there is information from foreign investors who are looking for other countries in the region by local conditions.

“We have information that there are interested or more enthusiastic investors in other emerging markets about Colombia, for example the case of Brazil, and this is a product of the disinflationary process that they are experiencing in this country, while in the case of Colombia it is increasing. This is how fixed income is devalued in Colombia and for this reason these investors could have better income in other places”, he said.

He also pointed out that the increases in rates in September could be insufficient to curb inflation.

For his part, for Javier Díaz, president of Analdex, a rise in the exchange rate, such as the one registered by the country in the current situation, means that the country is becoming poorer and that the productivity of its economy is lagging behind.

“A movement in the exchange rate that responds to factors other than productivity gains is not beneficial for exporters, nor for the economy in general. For many exporters, the rise in the exchange rate did not benefit them since they need to import raw materials, inputs and goods intermediates that are now more expensive”, explains the spokesman for the international trade union.

