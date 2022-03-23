Government claims RD$40 billion for corruption

The dominican state seeks to recover about 40 billion pesos in the processes of corruption administrative that currently leads in Justice, against former public officials.

Through the Public Patrimony Recovery Team, a group of lawyers with a special delegation granted by the Presidency of the Republic through decree 22-21, seeks to recover goods, values ​​and assets owned by the State in the hands of third parties due to illegitimate appropriation or under any title or operating means.

The ERPP is headed by Jorge Luis Polanco Rodriguez and four team coordinators: Claudia Álvarez Troncoso, Manuel Conde Cabrera, Rafael Rivas Solano and Fernando P. Henríquez, together with 27 lawyers, who seek to recover funds that have been diverted and who are in justice in the operations Coral and Coral 5G, anti-octopus, jellyfish and 13.

In the Antipulpo case, the State seeks the restitution and compensation of the sum of 23,903,465,542.00 pesos as fair compensation for the damages suffered. The main defendant is Juan Alexis Medina.

For the Coral and Coral 5G cases, 6,000,000,000.00 pesos are claimed for the illicit.

The accused are Generals Juan Carlos Torres Robiou, Julio Camilo de los Santos Viola and Boanerges Reyes Batista, among others.

In the Medusa case, the State is pursuing the recovery of the sum of 9,200,000,000.00 pesos and the main defendant is former attorney Jean Alain Rodríguez. Also for the Operation 13 case, more than 600,000,000.00 pesos are claimed for the fraud against the National Lottery.

The attorneys in charge The Antipulpo case is led by Mr. Jorge A. López Hilario. The Coral and Coral 5G cases are handled by José Alberto Ortiz and Sigfrido Caamaño García. The Medusa case is handled by attorneys Félix D. Olivares Grullón and Namphí Rodríguez, while Operation 13 is led by attorneys Edison Joel Peña and Carlos Moisés Almonte. The ERPP called on Congress to approve the Asset Forfeiture Law and the new Criminal Code so that the country has efficient legal tools that are in keeping with current times, allowing it to combat corruption, impunity and organized crime.

