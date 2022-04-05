Government corrects decree that eliminated fiscal stimulus for gasoline on the border

The federal government corrected the gasoline explosion on the country’s northern border, published by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) last Friday, said the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The head of the federal Executive explained that by mistake this weekend the SHCP published a decree suspending the fiscal stimulus that was applied to gasoline in the northern border strip which caused an increase in the final price of up to four pesos per liter.

However, he stated that this Sunday the error was corrected to continue applying the tax subsidy and keep prices low in that region of the country.

“There was a decree over the weekend that is made every Friday and it was generalized and it was not taken into account that there is a decrease in the price of fuel at the border, in addition to the one that is applied at the national level, in the border costs less than in the rest of the country and tax authorities it generalized, so we had to intervene, yesterday it was corrected and the problem has already been solved because our adversaries were already saying what a gasoline hit,” he said.

“We have enough supply and although this subsidy is being allocated so that the price of gasoline does not increase, it helps people a lot and in the case of the border, it helps Mexicans who have dual nationality and also Americans who are our neighbors. and that they are arriving at the border in Mexico because gasoline is much cheaper in Mexico than in the United States, it is an act of solidarity.”

He recalled that on other occasions the US government has helped Mexico, which is why keeping fuel prices low on the border with that country is a way of repaying that aid.