Government denies Haitians tried to enter the DR by force

The spokesman and director of Government Strategy and Communication, Homero Figueroa, denied this Friday afternoon that Haitian citizens tried to enter the country by force through the border gate in Dajabón, as circulated on social networks.

“We want to affirm that it is not true that Haitian citizens tried to enter by force through the Dajabón border gate, this Friday morning,” the Executive Branch spokesman wrote on his Twitter account.

He also indicated that the border gates with Haiti are operating normally.

This clarification arises after the circulation of a video on social networks, where dozens of Haitians are seen blowing up an orange door to supposedly enter Dominican territory.

The audiovisual generated several reactions on social networks, regarding the situation that is taking place in the neighboring country.

President Louis Abinader He said that they are investigating where that video came from, and he said that the door that is observed is on the Haitian side.