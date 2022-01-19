Government: help from 270 million euros to Italian sport, in France a billion just for football | First page

Sport calls, the Government responds. Allocating 270 million euros in the next refreshment decree. Most (200 million) will be used by the companies that manage the plants to cope with the increase in electricity and gas bills. For health care costs 50 million, in addition to those already planned and in the process of disbursement: 86 million, of which 56 million for football and 5 million for Serie A. But the funding will be granted only to clubs that do not exceed 100 million in turnover per year, therefore all the great Serie A teams will still be out. The remaining 20 million will be allocated to tax credit on sponsorships, limited to the first three months of the year 2022.

In France, government intervention is much more massive: 8 billion euros in refreshments for sport, of which one billion for football. In total the clubs of the Ligue 1 they obtained 48 million in non-repayable grants, 200 million in canceled taxes and 687 million in loans at an interest rate of 1%. Last September the budget of the French ministry of sport was increased by 22% to 987 million euros.

The president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò announced that he will send a letter to the undersecretary for sport, Valentina Vezzali to solicit immediate interventions: “Our country’s sports activities had seen some light and today they find themselves faced with the abyss and the fear of not making it. Everyone needs help, the older you are, the more problems you have, start with the football teams. There are many issues on the table, first of all there is the problem of expensive energy and big bills. I never talk about politics, I just think that from our point of view everything that is different from the current ticket Mattarella-Draghi makes us lose something “.

“I was at risk for thrombus and stroke from a serious heart problem. On December 24th I went for a small scheduled eye surgery in day hospital, they discovered that I had a serious heart complication. I had an atrial arrhythmia, a fibrillation. Since I am bradycardic, I have never felt it. I became aware of the risk involved when, after the surgery, instead of resigning me, they decided to have an electrocardiogram. They prescribed me some drugs, on vacation I could do everything, but with care. And the diagnosis was confirmed. I had this problem, now I don’t have it anymore but the problem is understanding why. At 75 percent it was due to stress overload, 24 percent a coronary heart disease, 1 percent could be myocarditis but excluded from the tests. The vaccine I was right to do “.