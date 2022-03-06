Government inaugurates nuclear medicine center and expects to serve 120 cancer patients per day | ANF

The services will be provided to social security in the short term, that is, to people insured in a health fund, as well as to the private system that requires it and to the population in general.

La Paz, March 6 (ANF). – The Government inaugurated this Sunday the first nuclear medicine and radiotherapy center in the city of El Alto and plans to serve 120 cancer patients per day and 36,000 per year, announced the Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy, Franklin Molina.





The establishment was built with an investment of US$49.1 million and has high-tech tomographs that use nuclear energy to detect cancer with great precision through images, it is also equipped with two linear accelerators, a high-rate brachytherapy area doses, a chemotherapy area, a simulation tomograph and a pharmacy.





President Luis Arce, who was part of the inauguration, recalled that when he was diagnosed with cancer, doctors in the country evicted him and that is why he went abroad to seek adequate treatment.





He added that in other countries the equipment is similar to that of the nuclear medicine center.





“Brothers, now we have this Center available to Bolivians and there will no longer be a need to go to Brazil, Argentina or Chile to get treatment. It has taken many years to achieve this sovereignty in treating this disease,” he stated.





The capacity of these technological equipment will also make it possible to carry out specialized neurology and cardiology studies.





From the Ministry of Health it was reported that the services will be provided to social security in the short term, that is, to people insured in a health fund, as well as to the private system that requires it and to the population in general.





The Nuclear Medicine Center is located in the city of El Alto, which celebrates its 37th anniversary, in the Parcopata area of ​​district 8.

