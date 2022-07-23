Government of Guatemala disqualifies the Engel List recently published by the US and says that they are “unfounded accusations”

“The Government of Guatemala, regarding the recent publication of the so-called Engel List by the Department of State of the United States of America, states that, although this is an internal decision of that country, regrets and rejects that the publication includes people of Guatemalan origin subjected to value judgments”, says the text.

The letter recriminates that the responsibility that these accusations entail “without guaranteeing legitimate defense through due judicial process” is worrying, since “it is a clear violation of the universal principle that all human beings related to the presumption of innocence”, adds the letter.

“The use of this political instrument should be questioned that promotes the social condemnation of the people who are indicated there, which generally derives from speculation and unfounded media accusations,” the statement added.

On Wednesday, July 20, the State Department published the document containing the Engel List, which includes officials, former officials, and businessmen from Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras who are allegedly linked to acts of corruption.

This is a report to the US Congress on Foreign Persons who have knowingly engaged in actions that threaten democratic processes or institutions, significant corruption or obstruction of investigations into such acts of corruption in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, pursuant to Section 353(b) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act, according to the Department of State.

Among the Guatemalans were included Dennis Billy Herrera Arita, a Guatemalan lawyer; Carlos Stuart Galvez Barrios, former rector of the University of San Carlos (Usac); Jose Rafael Curruchiche Cacul current head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (Feci) of the Public Ministry; Axel Arturo Samayoa Camacho, owner of several transportation and shipping companies; Ramiro Mauricio Lopez Camey, current co-owner of the construction company Asfaltos y Petróleos SA (Aspetro); Ramón Campollo Codina, current owner of Corporación Energías de Guatemala; Y Geisler Smaille Perez Dominguez, current judge of the Third Criminal Court.

Also, Sofia Janeth Hernandez Herrera, the current representative in Congress for the Unión del Cambio Nacional (UCN) party, Steffan Christian Emanuel Lehnhoff Hernandez, current owner of Corporación Energías de Guatemala; Mayra Alejandra Carrillo de Leoncurrent Director of the Victims Institute; Erick Gustavo Santiago de Leon, former judge and president of the Regional Civil Court of Appeals; Nery Oswaldo Medina Mendez, current magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice; Vitalina Orellana and Orellana, current magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice; Mauricio Lopez Oliva current co-owner of the construction company Asfaltos y Petróleos SA (Aspetro); Victor Manuel Cruz Rivera current Criminal Judge; and Jose Luis Benito Ruiz, former Minister of Communications and Infrastructure from 2018 to 2020.

“’The rule of law’, the rule of law, It begins by respecting justice.” emphasizes the government this Friday in its statement.