Government of Nicaragua ratifies its departure from the OAS

(CNN Spanish) — The Nicaraguan government, through a statement read this Sunday by Foreign Minister Denis Moncada and released in official media, reiterated the country’s resignation from the Organization of American States and announced the withdrawal of credentials of its officials from the OAS in Washington , as well as the closure of the entity’s facilities in Managua.

The statement by the government of Daniel Ortega affirms that the OAS constitutes “one of the political instruments of intervention and domination” of the United States Department of State and “violates the rights and sovereignty” of the country.

The Ortega government, which had announced this decision on November 19, 2021, also noted in the statement that with this departure from the OAS it also ceases to be part of all the mechanisms and bodies of the inter-American organization, including meetings such as the Summit of the Americas.

In the statement, Nicaragua also says that with this withdrawal it ends the credentials of its representatives Orlando Tardencilla, Iván Lara and Michael Campbell and that at the same time it has already closed the headquarters of the OAS delegation in Managua.

As of Sunday night, the OAS had not officially responded to this statement from Nicaragua. CNN has asked the organization for comment, but has so far not received a response.

The OAS has had on its agenda on several occasions the sociopolitical crisis that Nicaragua has been facing since 2018 and has adopted several resolutions calling for the reestablishment of democratic institutions and respect for human rights. Prior to the November 7 vote, in which Ortega was re-elected for his fourth consecutive term, the OAS warned that there were no conditions for a democratic exercise and called for the release of detained opponents, including seven presidential candidates.

In March, Arturo MacFields Yescas, until then ambassador to the OAS, before resigning from his post, denounced what he considered a dictatorship and called for the release of detained opponents and respect for their human rights.