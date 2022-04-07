Government of Puerto Rico suspends classes and official work due to massive blackout

The Government of Puerto Rico suspended this Thursday the classes of the public system and the work in all its agencies due to the blackout on Wednesday at a generation plant in the south and that affects the entire population of the island.

After the failure in the electrical system at the Costa Sur plant, the interim governor, Domingo Emanuelli, and the secretary of the government, Noelia García, reported that they activated the emergency plans of the different agencies of the local government.

According to statements by Emanuelli and García in a press release, while the repair of the fault is being worked on, classes in the public system will be suspended.

As for government employees, both senior officials indicated only those with essential and emergency functions will have to report to work.

In turn, the Puerto Rico Police Bureau implemented a plan to provide traffic in the affected areas.

Given this, the local government requested “cooperation of drivers on the roads in the face of the situation.”

For his part, the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, remains attentive to hospital institutions to ensure that services are not affected and provide any support, as specified in the official government statement.

Meanwhile, Ángel Figueroa Jaramillo, president of the Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers Union -the main union of the Electric Power Authority-, explained that the blackout did not occur due to generation problems, but due to a breakdown in the switchyard. from South Coast.

This, then, caused Luma Energy’s protection system “not to work as it should.”

Meanwhile, Luma Energy -the company responsible for the distribution and transmission of electricity in Puerto Rico- reported that its brigades have been able to restore service to 60,000 subscribers.

However, the company assured that “the exact cause of the interruption is not yet known at this time.”

Given the massive size and scope of the outage, power restoration could extend into Thursday and Friday for some areas.

“We are continuing to make progress on the restoration, but due to the extensive damage to the Costa Sur Substation, we are not in a position to provide a full restoration estimate at this time,” he added.