Government of Qatar invites AMLO to the opening of the 2022 World Cup

The foreign minister of qatarMohammed bin Abdulrahman, delivered this Tuesday an invitation to the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorto attend the next World Cup in 2022 to be held in the Asian country in november.

This invitation was received by Minister Marcelo Ebrard, so that together with AMLO they attend the 2022 Qatar World Cup, to support the Mexican National Team of technical director Gerardo Martino and to serve as an example for the 2026 World Cup.

I would like to thank the invitation that was made to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and that his Excellency has delivered. He has made this trip to Mexico to hand us the invitation, I know we are in the era of digital communications, he could have sent an email, but because it matters to Qatar that the president of Mexico is there, he came,” Ebrard explained at a press conference.

The head of the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned that in recent months Mexico has had access to the logistical preparations for the World Cup in Qatar, which will help it prepare to host this event in 2026, when they will organize the World Cup together with the United States. United and Canada.

“For the World Cup, I want to thank the Government of Qatar for all the facilities they have given us, which are many. They have allowed us to have access to all the preparations for security, organization, logistics. Thanks to them there will be a Mexican team that will be there to support the Mexican fans.

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani reiterated his invitation to the Mexican president and to Ebrard, whom he hopes to have at the opening of the 2022 World Cup that will take place on November 21.