Government of Tlalnepantla about alternative methods to ensure the health of the population – unomásuno

TLALNEPANTLA, Mex.- The Municipal President, Marco Antonio Rodríguez Hurtado inaugurated the Caravan of Traditional and Alternative Medicine that the DIF System of Tlalnepantla brought to the population of this town and that will be until next Sunday, May 1 in the municipal esplanade.

Accompanied by the President of the local DIF, María Gómez Martínez, the Mayor highlighted the importance of seeking alternative methods that have their origin in the land and that contribute to improving health, especially after two years of pandemic in which the Covid -19 impacted the lives of families.

“Alternative medicine has always been part of our lives, because in our families the elderly have promoted its use against different ills and today that we require defenses and strengthen our physique, its use is a viable option,” said Rodríguez Hurtado.

He recalled that with the reforms to the General Health Law, it is recognized that allopathic, homeopathic and herbal medicines are an option, which has also been endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO), which has a policy on traditional medicine. and complementary.

In this sense, the Director of Health, Linda Herrera, said that for the Municipal DIF one of its priorities is to seek the well-being of people, hence alternative methods are encouraged and promoted.

Meanwhile, Cony Velázquez, administrator of the Caravan, reported that during the three days, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the population will be offered natural products and herbal medicines, non-industrialized foods, therapies, massages and different workshops to learn more about traditional medicine.

