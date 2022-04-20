Government offers $ 10,000 reward for information that allows to catch the subject who murdered a citizen in front of a child | Security | News

More than 24 hours after the murder of a merchant in Ibarra, the Police have not yet caught the person responsible for this event that has shocked the country.

The crime was reported in a bank when the merchant deposited money in an ATM. The victim was accompanied by her nephew, a child who witnessed the crime.

When he was performing the operation, a subject entered and shot him twice in the head, in front of the child.

The increase in violent deaths and kidnappings causes anxiety in Ibarra; murder of man in front of child triggers alerts

After the commotion caused by this event, the Minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, announced this afternoon a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides accurate information on the murderer.

Carrillo said that the person who has data can call 1800 CRIME (335486). “Absolute confidentiality will be kept,” said the minister.

The Ministry of the Interior reported that the Police are carrying out operations in Ibarra to identify the perpetrators of this crime.

In addition, he is accompanied in the transfer of the coffin of the murdered merchant to San Lorenzo, a town from which he was a native.

In Ibarra there is concern about this crime, since a similar event had not occurred in the city in recent times.

Imbabura has recorded seven violent deaths so far this year, four more than in the same period last year. Several kidnappings have also been reported that keep the population on alert. (I)