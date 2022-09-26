Government plans to deliver the Nuclear Medicine Center of La Paz until March 2023 – La Razón

In 2021, the profits of the state company reached 90 million; the funds contribute to the Juancito Pinto bonus and the Renta Dignidad.

Alliances with other organizations have made it possible for the Editorial del Estado company to achieve a surplus in its income; their profits become contributions for the Juancito Pinto bond and the Renta Dignidad.

“Last year (2021) we had achieved Bs 90 million in billing, the profits of public companies return to the Bolivian people (…), and in June 2022 we have passed Bs 100 million,” he revealed in Stone, Paper and Ink, by La Razón, the manager of the firm, Estela Machicado.

Through Supreme Decree 3338, on September 27, 2017, the state company was created during the government of Evo Morales.

One of the company’s objectives is the “democratization of access to knowledge”, this means that the population can access printed books at “low cost”, so that in this way they acquire intellectual knowledge that will lead to a “sovereignty scientific” framed in history.

“We also need to start promoting the purchase of original books, but for that we must produce books at low cost; With this, we democratize our people to the knowledge that for many years has been restricted to a certain intellectual elite,” explained Machicado.

That is why he exhorted citizens to write history, that history that marked a before and after of the Plurinational State.

Machicado highlighted the importance of this because the history materialized in the printed book persists over time and its content transcends generations.

“In 2009 we have become a Plurinational State, that State has a lot to say to the world, to tell it how we are, growing, how we are walking together. We have knowledge to radiate to the world (…) our young people have other ways of seeing the world and they have to be written, ”she stressed.

Currently, this state firm works with 70% of public companies and 30% of the private sector.

It is known for being in charge of printing the books that the Ministry of Education delivers to the primary and secondary students of the country’s educational units, each beginning of the year.

For this management, the company reached the printing of more than 4 million texts that were distributed in the nine departments.

Another market niche with which they work is that company that requires the services of “valued printing and security quality on paper”.

“This year we have ventured into everything that means valued documents, valued ballots that have to do with special paper, security paper, with special inks, invisible fluorescent, reactive to heat or cold, everything that means giving security to a document”, detailed the manager of the State Publishing House.

Among the products that are printed under this new niche are identity cards, military books, high school diplomas and soon they will do so with agrarian titles.

The plant is located in El Alto, in the Villa Dolores area, on Calle 3, where 68 people currently work.