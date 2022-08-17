Government raised the payroll: It tripled the number of employees who earn more than 50 thousand pesos, says Jiménez

Juan Ariel Jiménez, vice president of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), stated this Wednesday that the number of public employees with salaries above 50 thousand pesos increased exponentially during the first two years of the government of President Luis Abinader.

“The number of public employees (earning 50,000 or more) has closely from 47 thousand in July 2020 to about 160,000 in July 2022that is, almost four times more in two years”, said Jiménez.

The PLD leader offered these statements when being interviewed in the radio space “El Sol de la Mañana”, which is broadcast daily on Zol 106.5 FM, a program where he assured that the advertising expenditure of the Presidency also increased during the current government administration.

“The increase in payroll spending was 22% (…) the presidency’s advertising spending rose by 200%”, he indicated.

During the interview, Jiménez explained that one of President Abinader’s promises was introduce tax reform for the reduction of taxes, which has not yet materialized.

“There were 230 billion pesos that they (PRM) had identified as unnecessary spending and that they were supposedly going to redirect to improve people’s quality of life and that is why there was no need for external borrowing,” said the politician.

Jiménez ended his speech in the radio space stating that, despite the promises, he has not seen a reduction in expenses, but rather an increase in payroll.